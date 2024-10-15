Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $94.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

