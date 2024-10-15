Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 88.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

