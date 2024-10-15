Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 606,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 288,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

