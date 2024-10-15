Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.09. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,010,943 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

