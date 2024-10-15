Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,513,200 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 1,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.1 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

