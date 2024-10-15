Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,513,200 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 1,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.1 days.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $26.04.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
