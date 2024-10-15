Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 104,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 31,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Latin Metals Trading Up 31.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

