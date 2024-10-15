Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 578,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,287,695.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 6,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legacy Housing last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

