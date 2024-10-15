Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $27.26. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 638 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $665.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 684,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,980,796.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 124,727 shares of company stock worth $3,348,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Legacy Housing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,532,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

