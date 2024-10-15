Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.20. 233,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,292. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

