Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lennar were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Lennar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 164,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 106,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.97. The stock had a trading volume of 875,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,007. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.25.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

