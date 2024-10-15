Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

