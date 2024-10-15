Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded by KeyCorp

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $560.83.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $607.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $584.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.67. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $334.53 and a 1-year high of $627.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Lennox International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

