Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,368,500 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 19,964,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.2 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

