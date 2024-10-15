Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Liberty Gold Trading Down 8.5 %
LGDTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 1,185,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Gold
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.