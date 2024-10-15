Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Liberty Gold Trading Down 8.5 %

LGDTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 1,185,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

