Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.68

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $6.68 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,646,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,627,715.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00327114 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

