Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$2.87 and a 12 month high of C$13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83. The stock has a market cap of C$869.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithium Americas

In other news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

