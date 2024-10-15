Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,600.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 179,644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

BBIN stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,890 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

