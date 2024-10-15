Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 214,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,038. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

