Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 72.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MET traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

