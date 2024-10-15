Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,769. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

