Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,559. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.22. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
