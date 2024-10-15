Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 951,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 84,722 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.42.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $280.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.77. The company has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $281.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

