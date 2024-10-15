Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 2,465,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,455,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

