Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,084,000 after buying an additional 283,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after buying an additional 203,882 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,455,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $65,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $286.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

