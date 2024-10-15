Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,087 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after buying an additional 128,117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $264.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.96.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

