Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 306,951 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

