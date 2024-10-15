LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

LVMUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.37. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $131.16 and a 52 week high of $191.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

