MAGA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.20 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. MAGA has a market cap of $58.20 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGA has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAGA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00253733 BTC.

About MAGA

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00015753 USD and is down -9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $15,071,796.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.