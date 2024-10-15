Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 16,493 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 348.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter.

JSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

