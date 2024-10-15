Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,903,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,587. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $21,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,759,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Read Our Latest Report on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.