Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,709 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after buying an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after purchasing an additional 519,112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,541,000 after purchasing an additional 630,942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,548 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

CGDV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. 1,812,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

