Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 58,288 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,037,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 458,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGCP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 796,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,583. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

