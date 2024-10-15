Maiar DEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186,031.99 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $186,031.99 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,933.32 or 0.99974027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007255 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00061271 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000329 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $177,731.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

