MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MEGI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 179,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

