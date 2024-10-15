MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MEGI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 179,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $14.96.
