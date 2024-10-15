Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of MLYBY remained flat at $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Malayan Banking Berhad Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.1181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.11. Malayan Banking Berhad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

