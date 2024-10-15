Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stake Reduced by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CART. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at about $6,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 642,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,967. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CART

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,008.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,317. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.