Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MRTN

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marten Transport news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,596.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $24,122,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,334,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 162,924 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after acquiring an additional 132,407 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.