Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

MLM stock opened at $552.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

