Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $7,650,465. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

