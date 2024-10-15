Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,252,100 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,488,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,181.1 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

