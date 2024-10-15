MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$19.00 target price by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MCAN Mortgage stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.72. The company had a trading volume of 65,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,751. The firm has a market cap of C$714.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.85. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$14.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.62.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 61.99% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

