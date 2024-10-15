MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $328.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total transaction of $339,021.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,775.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total value of $339,021.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,775.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,782 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

