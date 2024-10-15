MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.71.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MANH opened at $304.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $305.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.