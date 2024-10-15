MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1,075.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

