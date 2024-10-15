MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 10,073 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 76.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 874.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 130,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 151.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.