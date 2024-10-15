MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.04 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6,617.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 253,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,532 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

