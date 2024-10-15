Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRRP opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company’s strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

