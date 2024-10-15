MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s Why

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 3,000,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,741,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

MediaZest Stock Down 10.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company’s products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

