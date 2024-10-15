Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Trimmed by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.