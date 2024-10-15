MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management cut MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.50% of MEI Pharma worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

